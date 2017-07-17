The Cleveland Cavaliers’ offseason has not gone especially well for the reigning Eastern Conference champs, and this has reportedly upset their star LeBron James. General manager David Griffin was fired, without James being consulted, and the top candidate to replace him was Chauncey Billups, who turned them down after getting a low-ball offer from Dan Gilbert.
Without a tenured GM running the show, the Cavs have been piecing together signings that are less than inspiring for a team that needed to make significant improvements to catch up with the Warriors. Cleveland re-signed Kyle Korver, and the biggest free agent acquisitions have been Jose Calderon, Jeff Green, and former second-round pick Cedi Osman.
According to Jeff Zillgitt of USA TODAY Sports, James has not been pleased with the way Gilbert and the Cavs have handled this offseason and failed to make significant strides to close the gap on the Warriors.
How are they fucking this up so badly?
He’s (Lebron) the one who crippled them.. told David Griffin to just “trust him” 😂😂
The question ppl should be asking is, why can’t the “greatest player in the world” get this done after spending all the money? I mean the league already assisted him with one ring, overlooked him ignoring the salary cap on the other two, his supporters have thought of every excuse in the book to buy him some time.. still no dynasty or dominance whatsoever but we’re still asking what’s wrong with everybody else except Lebron.. he has no salary cap!! Wtf else can anyone do 😂😂
Either way, I called it at the end of last season and was told I was fuckin retarded.. lmaoo Lebron James will complain indirectly for a season, his supporters will do the rest and won’t ever call this stint in Cleveland a huge fuckn failure.. they’ll say, the front office messed it up for him.. so he had to head to LA with PG and Russ and whoever else he recruits 😂