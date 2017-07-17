Are Sports Jerseys The New Billboards?

LeBron James Is Reportedly ‘Frustrated And Concerned’ With Dan Gilbert And The Cavs

07.17.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ offseason has not gone especially well for the reigning Eastern Conference champs, and this has reportedly upset their star LeBron James. General manager David Griffin was fired, without James being consulted, and the top candidate to replace him was Chauncey Billups, who turned them down after getting a low-ball offer from Dan Gilbert.

Without a tenured GM running the show, the Cavs have been piecing together signings that are less than inspiring for a team that needed to make significant improvements to catch up with the Warriors. Cleveland re-signed Kyle Korver, and the biggest free agent acquisitions have been Jose Calderon, Jeff Green, and former second-round pick Cedi Osman.

According to Jeff Zillgitt of USA TODAY Sports, James has not been pleased with the way Gilbert and the Cavs have handled this offseason and failed to make significant strides to close the gap on the Warriors.

