Getty Image

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are a bit of a mess right now. Even if you’re of the opinion that the NBA’s opening months don’t much matter, there’s little that’s happened in October that can be spun as a positive for the Cavs.

They’ve suffered injuries, lost more than they’ve won and LeBron James’ 15th season hasn’t gotten off to the start he’d hoped for. Injuries in the offseason and preseason certainly haven’t helped, but it’s also hard to find excuses for what was expected to be the top team in the Eastern Conference stumbling out of the gate. The defense has been a disaster and Cleveland finds itself 3-5.

After losses to the Nets, Pelicans, and Knicks, James insisted it was too early to press the panic button on the Cavs, asking reporters “What month is it? October,” noting they’d be fine and it’s early. However, it’s November now, and the Cavs still are dealing with the same problems despite the calendar turning over.