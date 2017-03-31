Getty Image

LeBron James has finally admitted the Cavaliers are in a bad spot, and that bad spot is Cleveland.

Kidding, kidding. Great city. Had a great time there.

That bad spot is all about the defending champions losing three straight and going 6-10 in March to fall behind the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. After the Cavs’ 99-93 loss in Chicago on Thursday, James didn’t rail against the Cavs effort or toughness as he did a week ago, but instead told reporters that they’re simply in a funk (via ESPN).

“We’re just in a bad spot right now. Not disappointed with the effort. We’re just in a bad spot,” James said . “We’re going to try to figure it out. … I think the effort was there. I just don’t think the concentration for as close to 48 minutes is there yet. Which is unfortunate.”

The loss resulted in a team meeting after the game, which is a sign the players are concerned with the struggles. And to be clear, this is a different meeting than the one Monday in which James Jones questioned the team’s heart. And this is after Kyrie Irving said Wednesday he needs to do more to help the team win.

Irving had 20 points on 7-for-20 shooting in the loss to the Bulls.

“To be perfectly honest, we’re probably all over the place,” Irving said of the team’s mental state. “It’s no time to kind of back up into the wall and panic. I’m not panicking and I don’t think anyone in this locker room should panic. We’re going to be just fine. It’s ugly right now. It’s real, real ugly. But we’ll get out of this, we’ll be fine.”

If the Cavs finish March on Friday with a home loss to the 76ers, then it’s time to panic.

