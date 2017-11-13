Getty Image

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in Manhattan to take on the New York Knicks on Monday night. After shootaround, where LeBron cleared up his comments about the Knicks draft and not taking Dennis Smith Jr. being only a shot at Phil Jackson, the squad hopped on the subway to get back to the hotel.

The reason the Cavs decided to take the train rather than the bus was a traffic jam caused their buses to shootaround to be late and it was going to take 45 minutes to get back that way, or less than 10 by the train.

Backstory to Cavs taking NYC subway after shootaround: One team bus got jammed in traffic on the way to the arena. Only Jose Calderon, JR Smith and Channing Frye were on MSG floor for the first 30 minutes this morning. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) November 13, 2017

That was an easy decision for the guys, and they piled onto the train by the Garden. For LeBron, it was his first time on the New York City Subway, and he was most concerned about ensuring that they all got on the correct train.