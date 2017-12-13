Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are supposed to beat the Atlanta Hawks, especially at home, and the Cavs took care of business on Tuesday evening. While the Hawks have actually given LeBron James and company some trouble in recent years — at least during the regular season — this particular evening presented little-to-no issues for the home team, as they won 123-114 in a game where James was locked in from the opening tip.

By halftime, James and the Cavs led by a 14-point margin and, in virtually every way, the best player on the planet dominated the game. In an interesting twist, however, James attempted only five shots prior to the halftime break, instead leaning on his status as arguably the best passer in the league.