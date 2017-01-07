Curry Or LeBron - Who's Really The Best?

LeBron James Is Sick And Tired Of Asking The Cavs For A Backup Point Guard

#LeBron James
01.06.17 43 mins ago

Getty Image

On Thursday, the rich got richer when the Cleveland Cavaliers somehow managed to snag three-point specialist Kyle Korver from the suddenly-rebuilding Atlanta Hawks. They were already far and away the best team in the Eastern Conference and the prohibitive favorites to make a third straight trip to the NBA Finals next spring.

Korver gives the Cavs yet another dead-eye shooter to help spread the floor, but the team still has a gaping hole at one position in particular. And LeBron James has grown increasingly weary of reminding the front office about it. Via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

“We still got a couple more things we need to do,” James said Friday, when asked if Cleveland’s pending trade with Atlanta for Korver was a “championship move.”

“We gotta get a point guard,” James said. “It’s my last time saying it. We need a point guard.”

Cleveland drafted a talented young point guard in Kay Felder last summer, but he’s young, undersized, and inexperienced and thus has yet to become a reliable contributor in their rotation. The Cavs have until the February 23 trade deadline to try and acquire a more established reserve, so look for the front office to be very active between now and then.

Still, it’s unclear exactly what their options are. Rajon Rondo could be on his way out of Chicago, but the organization should probably be wary of adding the perpetually-disgruntled guard and potentially upsetting their chemistry. Beyond that, it’s a giant question mark.

(Cleveland.com)

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP