LeBron James And Ownership Are Reportedly At Odds Over The Cavs’ Spending

01.26.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

LeBron James has not been happy of late. The Cavs have lost three straight and six of their last eight games, including a 116-112 overtime loss to the lowly Kings on Wednesday night that saw them get viciously trolled by the Kings Twitter account after the game.

The losing streak has prompted James to voice his frustrations with the team’s lack of depth on multiple occasions to the media, and he even subtweeted the Cavs front office. There’s no secret to the fact that James is not pleased with the current situation in Cleveland, but ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports that there are differences of opinion between James and owner Dan Gilbert about the team’s spending that has caused a strain on their relationship.

Currently, the Cavs (30-14) are committed to $127.6 million in salaries and $27 million in luxury taxes for this season. They have spent more than any other NBA team over the three-year span.

James, however, has grown frustrated. He perceives that the Cavaliers have slowed new spending after winning their first championship, sources said.

Cavs general manager David Griffin told Windhorst that he felt James’ recent comments, especially his tweet about whether the Cavs’ goals were still to win championships, were way off.

