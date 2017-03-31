Decoding The NBA's Tattoos

LeBron Was On Another Level During The First Half Of Cleveland’s Game Against Chicago

#LeBron James
03.30.17 45 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James knows that it’s been a rough go for the Cleveland Cavaliers over the last month or so. As always, when a team goes through a bit of a dry spell, all eyes are on their leader to see how they’ll respond. This is especially the case for the Cavs on Thursday, as reports have been coming in for the last few days about the state of the team’s locker room ahead of Cleveland’s nationally televised game against the Bulls.

Through one half, LeBron is beyond locked in. Cleveland took a 50-41 lead into the half, largely because their star forward played out of his mind. He had 19 points on 9-for-14 shooting along with four rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block while playing some stellar defense.

For example, King James blocked a layup attempt by Michael Carter-Williams that will give Warriors fans some an unwanted reminder of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

In addition to this play on the defensive end, LeBron’s been a monster on offense. He’s been relentlessly attacking the rim, and he set the tone early with this powerful jam.

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James
