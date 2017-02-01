What LeBron Has To Say About The Cavs Losing Streak

This Point Guard That Hasn’t Played In Four Years Wants To Save The Cavs

#LeBron James
01.31.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain the overwhelming favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals but things aren’t going well right now. LeBron James isn’t happy with the roster around him and the perceived lack of financial investment in talent. For good measure, he’s even unhappy with the most prominent NBA analyst on the planet and Cleveland has lost four of the past six games. Have no fear, though, as a potential savior has emerged for the Cavaliers.

That savior? Baron Davis. No, really. Sam Amick of USA Today brings word that the two-time NBA All-Star “is known to covet the job and insists he could do it well so long as he had two weeks to get into tip-top shape” and this is a fantastic notion. For starters, Davis is now 37 years old and hasn’t played in the NBA in four years. Beyond that, he was only mildly effective in a six-game D-League stint last season.

At his peak, Davis was a phenomenal player. Over a seven-season stretch from 2002 through 2008, the former UCLA guard averaged 19.8 points and 7.9 assists per game while flashing obscene athleticism and burst. If that player was coming back, the Cavaliers and every other NBA team would be interested beyond measure and he wouldn’t have to ask twice.

Unfortunately, no matter how much fun it would be for the Cavs to add Davis at his peak, that probably isn’t the case. The same report indicates that 40-year-old point guard Andre Miller could also be interested, lending fuel to the fire that every free agent guard could be petitioning to join the party in Cleveland. The Cavaliers are already set to work out Lance Stephenson, Kirk Hinrich and Mario Chalmers this week, and it’s possible more names could be on the way before the reigning champs settle on their next addition.

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSBARON DAVISCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 6 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP