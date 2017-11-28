LeBron Didn’t Want To Be The Cavs’ Point Guard This Year But He’s Thriving In That Role

11.28.17

LeBron James is putting up one of the best individual seasons of his career in his 15th season. James is averaging 28.6 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.1 rebounds per game through 20 games, with career-best shooting efficiency with a 57.7 field goal percentage and 42.3 three-point percentage.

In short, James, at age 32, is showing no signs of slowing down and might, somehow, be getting better. There are valid points to be made about his incredible offensive season coming at the expense of his defense, but after an eight-game winning streak, concerns over the Cavs’ overall team defense (which has improved from 30th to 27th in the league) have quieted considerably.

James is doing all of this while transitioning into being the Cavaliers’ main point guard. LeBron has always been one of the primary ball-handlers on any team he’s been on, but rarely did he take the official title of point guard. In critical moments, James has long been the one to bring the ball up the floor and initiate the offense, but this year he’s had to take on that role more often and in the early regular season with the trade of Kyrie Irving and injuries to Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, and Iman Shumpert.

