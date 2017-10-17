LeBron James Believes He Doesn’t Owe Cleveland, Or Anyone, Anything

#NBA Tipoff #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.17.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is currently scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2017-18 NBA season. And while a fourth consecutive showdown against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals feels inevitable as the season looms, what happens to James and who he plays for next season remains a mystery.

LeBron’s pending free agency will dominate the narrative around him this year, simply because he refuses to be tied down by a narritive about where he belongs. He left Cleveland to win a title and find himself. He’s returned to his home team and won it all with them. Now with seven straight NBA Finals appearances to his name, it’s clear that James feels he has little left to do to satisfy anyone.

And he said as much before this season starts. James sat down with GQ for a wide-ranging piece that included his thoughts on the presidency, his legacy and the importance of speaking out on social issues. But when he was asked what he owed the city of Cleveland, James was blunt in his response.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesNBA Tipoff

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 6 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP