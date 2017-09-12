Getty Image

Saying that the Cleveland Indians are on fire right now is a massive understatement. The Indians have won an insane 19 baseball games in a row, with their most recent win coming on Monday night, an 11-0 drubbing of the Detroit Tigers. The streak has propelled Cleveland to the best record in the American League, as the Indians sit at 88-56.

It’s been a magical run for a sports team based out of northeast Ohio, so as you can guess, it has caught the eye of LeBron James. After the Indians took down Detroit to push their streak to 19, LeBron tweeted out his support of his local baseball team.

The official Cavaliers account got in on the fun, too.

19 IN A ROW. @INDIANS 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 12, 2017

Unfortunately LeBron saying the Land is on fire does not take into account that the Browns’ season started this week and the first touchdown on Sunday involved the Steelers blocking one of their punts. But still, the Indians are scorching hot right now, and it’s cool that they’re getting love from the most popular athlete to ever come out of northeast Ohio, even if he is a Yankees fan.