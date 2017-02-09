LeBron James' 5 Illest Moments On The Court

LeBron James’ Crazy Shot Wasn’t ‘One In A Million,’ At Least Not To Him

#LeBron James
02.08.17
Monday night’s showdown between the Cavs and Wizards was an instant classic and arguably the best and most compelling game of the season so far. It featured dominant performances on both sides, including a 39-point, 12-rebound outing for Kevin Love and a 41-point, eight-assist effort by Bradley Beal. John Wall was spectacular as well, logging 22 points and 12 assists in his head-to-head matchup with Kyrie Irving, who had 23 points on the night, 11 of which came in the overtime period to help seal the win for Cleveland.

But as usual, the King reigned supreme, as LeBron James exploded for 32 points and a career-high 17 assists. Furthermore, the Cavs would’ve never made it to overtime had it not been for his wild three-pointer off the glass with time winding down in regulation. Relive it in all of its mesmerizing, slow-motion glory here.

It was a shot Wall – and a lot of the basketball-viewing public – characterized as somewhat lucky, but that’s an assessment LeBron, quite frankly, took exception to.

Forget whether he called glass because, as Kyle Montgomery always reminds us, “didn’t call it, doesn’t matter.” The Cavs were able to pull out the victory because of it, but it was also a statement game for the Wizards, who appear poised to challenge just about any team in the East.

