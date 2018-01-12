Getty Image

LeBron James is about as involved in the tactical side of the NBA as any active player, but you know the Cavs are struggling defensively when he actually takes over a team scrum during a timeout to coach his teammates up.

A heated James appeared to take over the Cavaliers huddle during a timeout after a particularly gruesome defensive series for Cleveland.

James was in the middle of the huddle and appeared to plead with players and coaches alike to get it together after the Cavs allowed an uncontested dunk to Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.