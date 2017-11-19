Getty Image

Colin Kaepernick was back in the news over the last week. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback made the cover of GQ, as the publication called him 2017’s Citizen of the Year.

A photo of Kaepernick’s cover eventually made its way onto LeBron James’ Instagram account. The best basketball player in the world was a fan of the magazine’s decision, and when he was asked about Kaepernick on Sunday afternoon, LeBron expressed his feelings on Kaepernick’s continued unemployment.

LeBron told Dave McMenamin of ESPN that he believes Kaepernick is being “blackballed” out of the NFL, saying “The only reason I could say he’s not on a team is because the way he took a knee.”