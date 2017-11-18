Getty Image

LeBron James is a man of many talents. His skill and accomplishments on the basketball court speak for themselves, but beyond hoops, he’s got personal and financial interests everywhere. He’s an investor in one of the fastest-growing chain restaurants in the world in Blaze Pizza. He owns his own production company at SpringHill Entertainment. He has aspirations to own an NBA team someday. If nothing else, James has given himself plenty of toys to play with when his NBA career is over.

All of that is fine and good, but after Thursday night’s performance on Instagram, we might need him to focus his life after basketball on providing NBA commentary.

James shared several clips of his daughter Zhuri going to town on one of those miniature basketball hoops Thursday night. While Zhuri’s handle could use some work, she was dunking, shooting, and in perfect NBA-in-2017 fashion, showboating in a way that would make J.R. Smith proud.