LeBron James Provided Expert Commentary Over His Daughter’s Adorable Highlight Reel

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
11.17.17 52 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is a man of many talents. His skill and accomplishments on the basketball court speak for themselves, but beyond hoops, he’s got personal and financial interests everywhere. He’s an investor in one of the fastest-growing chain restaurants in the world in Blaze Pizza. He owns his own production company at SpringHill Entertainment. He has aspirations to own an NBA team someday. If nothing else, James has given himself plenty of toys to play with when his NBA career is over.

All of that is fine and good, but after Thursday night’s performance on Instagram, we might need him to focus his life after basketball on providing NBA commentary.

James shared several clips of his daughter Zhuri going to town on one of those miniature basketball hoops Thursday night. While Zhuri’s handle could use some work, she was dunking, shooting, and in perfect NBA-in-2017 fashion, showboating in a way that would make J.R. Smith proud.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP