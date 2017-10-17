Don’t Stick To Sports: LeBron James Is Helping His Home, One Akron Family At A Time

#NBA Tipoff #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.17.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

“Stick to Sports” is one of the worst memes there is, not only because it’s a deflection from whatever the actual discussion is. If the athletes took that advice, people would suffer. Many actually are actually striving to make the world a better place, and we at Dime want to shine the spotlight on them and continue to ask them: please, don’t stick to sports.

When LeBron James spoke together with fellow NBA superstars Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade at the ESPYS in 2016, his words might have been lost in the moment. They were powerful at the time and worthy of headlines, but as with most things in the news cycle, something else was bound to come up.

It’s worth taking a moment to read what LeBron said.

We all feel helpless and frustrated by the violence. We do. But that’s not acceptable. It’s time to look in the mirror and ask ourselves what are we doing to create change. It’s not about being a role model. It’s not about our responsibility to the tradition of activism. I know tonight we’re honoring Muhammad Ali. The GOAT. But to do his legacy any justice, let’s use this moment as a call to action for all professional athletes to educate ourselves. It’s for these issues. Speak up. Use our influence. And renounce all violence. And most importantly, go back to our communities, invest our time, our resources, help rebuild them, help strengthen them, help change them.

We all have to do better. Thank you.

