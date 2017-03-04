@kingjames with a step-back runner! A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

The Cleveland Cavaliers messed around and set an NBA record on Friday night. Cleveland hit 25 threes in a 135-130 win over Atlanta, which is the most in a regular season game in league history (the previous record of 24, which was set in December, belonged to the Houston Rockets).

LeBron James had himself a night from downtown, going 6-for-10 from behind the arc en route to 38 points on the evening. His best of the bunch came in the third quarter, when he hit a stepback three in the corner while fading away and landing out of bounds on the baseline. It was completely absurd and it’s hard to imagine a better way to show that you were on fire from downtown.

During the game, the NBA posted a video of the shot to its Instagram account, as you can see at the top of this post. Apparently, after the game, LeBron was chilling out on IG and saw this video. We know this because he liked it.