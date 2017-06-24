Getty Image

A guy named Kalen Gilleese thinks that Michael Jordan is better than LeBron James, and he has the tattoo to prove it. The Salt Lake City man got a tattoo of LeBron on his leg that says everything you need to know about his thoughts on the Jordan/James debate.

No, it’s not Crying Jordan on Gilleese’s leg, but Crying James.

Jordan fan, upset over LeBron being better talk, gets crying LeBron tattoo while wearing Bulls shorts & Jordans https://t.co/hZojKLWrEa pic.twitter.com/AzWx1Y4Glp — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 24, 2017

CNN caught up with the man who said he was tired of hearing people debate which NBA legend is better, so he decided to let his gams do the talking for him.