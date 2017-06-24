A LeBron Hater Took Things To The Next Level By Getting A Crying LeBron Tattoo

06.24.17

A guy named Kalen Gilleese thinks that Michael Jordan is better than LeBron James, and he has the tattoo to prove it. The Salt Lake City man got a tattoo of LeBron on his leg that says everything you need to know about his thoughts on the Jordan/James debate.

No, it’s not Crying Jordan on Gilleese’s leg, but Crying James.

CNN caught up with the man who said he was tired of hearing people debate which NBA legend is better, so he decided to let his gams do the talking for him.

