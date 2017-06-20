LeBron Seems As Confused As Anyone After Cleveland Shook Up Its Front Office

#LeBron James
06.19.17 16 mins ago

After months of speculation about his contract status moving forward, word broke on Monday evening that Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin would not continue in the position. Griffin’s contract, which expires June 30, was not extended by the Cavaliers and the 47-year-old executive is now seemingly without a logical next step after other NBA general manager openings were filled over the course of the offseason to this point.

Griffin’s future situation is undoubtedly interesting and it might be fair to suggest that things should have been handled differently on the side of the Cavaliers and owner Dan Gilbert. With that in mind, LeBron James serves as something of a natural arbiter and the early returns are not ideal for Cleveland.

First, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that James, who is the linchpin of the organization by any description, was not consulted on the decision to part ways with Griffin.

TAGSCHAUNCEY BILLUPSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDavid GriffinLeBron James

