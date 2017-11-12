Getty Image

LeBron James got to check out one of the brightest young point guards in the NBA on Saturday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Dallas Mavericks. After the game, LeBron saw enough of said point guard to say with 100 percent certainty that the New York Knicks made a mistake during the 2017 NBA Draft.

The point guard in question is Dennis Smith Jr., an ultra-dynamic guard who went ninth overall in the draft. He was selected — somewhat controversially — behind Frank Ntilikina, a talented-but-unknown guard from overseas who the Knicks took eighth.

Neither player has been outstanding so far — Smith’s numbers are better, but he also plays more and has more of a green light to shoot. But still, LeBron watched Smith fill up the box score during the Cavs’ 111-104 win over Dallas and knows the Knicks dropped the ball on this one.