LeBron And Derrick Rose Will Workout In Vegas With A Possible Kyrie Irving Trade Target

#LeBron James #Derrick Rose #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.26.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

LeBron James has been relatively quiet this summer and reports about his lack of involvement in the Cavaliers’ offseason recruitment of potential free agents fueled rumors that he could potentially leave Cleveland next summer. That uncertainty about the future, coupled with a desire to be the star on his own team, led Kyrie Irving to move first and request that the Cavaliers trade him.

Trade talks have apparently not gone very far to this point, but all indications are that Cleveland will look to honor that request as soon as they can get a desirable deal — Minnesota is one of Irving’s preferred destinations and reportedly have “serious” interest in making a deal happen.

In the meantime, the Cavs have moved forward with the first steps in replacing Irving by signing Derrick Rose to a minimum deal. That move drew a tweet of approval from James, and it appears as though Irving’s request to get out from under LeBron’s shadow has woken the King from his summer of vacationing a bit early as he’s ready to get back to work with workouts in Las Vegas.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Derrick Rose#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDERRICK ROSEEric BledsoeLeBron JamesPHOENIX SUNS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 5 hours ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 day ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 2 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP