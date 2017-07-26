Getty Image

LeBron James has been relatively quiet this summer and reports about his lack of involvement in the Cavaliers’ offseason recruitment of potential free agents fueled rumors that he could potentially leave Cleveland next summer. That uncertainty about the future, coupled with a desire to be the star on his own team, led Kyrie Irving to move first and request that the Cavaliers trade him.

Trade talks have apparently not gone very far to this point, but all indications are that Cleveland will look to honor that request as soon as they can get a desirable deal — Minnesota is one of Irving’s preferred destinations and reportedly have “serious” interest in making a deal happen.

In the meantime, the Cavs have moved forward with the first steps in replacing Irving by signing Derrick Rose to a minimum deal. That move drew a tweet of approval from James, and it appears as though Irving’s request to get out from under LeBron’s shadow has woken the King from his summer of vacationing a bit early as he’s ready to get back to work with workouts in Las Vegas.