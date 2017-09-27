LeBron James Didn’t Think In His ‘Wildest Dreams’ He’d Get To Play With Derrick Rose

#LeBron James #Derrick Rose #Cleveland Cavaliers
09.27.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is clearly happy that his friend Dwyane Wade is back on his team, but that’s not the only new guard the superstar is excited to pair up with this season.

James seems just as excited about playing with D-Rose as he is D-Wade. He spoke to reporters at Cavs media day on Tuesday and raved about the chance to play with Derrick Rose, who signed with the Cavs this summer after a disappointing season in New York with the Knicks.

Rose may have a big impact on the Cavaliers in the season’s early months, especially with Isaiah Thomas at until at least January. And for James, that’s an exciting prospect. As reported by NBA.com, James said he never expected he’d be able to play on the same team as a player like Rose.

