LeBron James DJ’d At A Miami Club And Made The Crowd Sing ‘YMCA’

Instagram/@iamjuca

LeBron James is a father to three children and there may not be an NBA star that has embraced the dad lifestyle quite like LeBron. James loves a good corny joke and embarrassing his children (in a fun way) when possible.

James listens to the latest hip-hop, but he also can’t hide his dad tendencies when it comes to music. So, when James found himself doing an impromptu DJ set at a club in Miami this weekend he played the hits but also couldn’t help but throw on the Village People’s “YMCA,” which is probably the first time that’s ever been played at that club.