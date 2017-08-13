LeBron James DJ’d At A Miami Club And Made The Crowd Sing ‘YMCA’

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
08.13.17 52 mins ago

Instagram/@iamjuca

LeBron James is a father to three children and there may not be an NBA star that has embraced the dad lifestyle quite like LeBron. James loves a good corny joke and embarrassing his children (in a fun way) when possible.

James listens to the latest hip-hop, but he also can’t hide his dad tendencies when it comes to music. So, when James found himself doing an impromptu DJ set at a club in Miami this weekend he played the hits but also couldn’t help but throw on the Village People’s “YMCA,” which is probably the first time that’s ever been played at that club.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 4 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP