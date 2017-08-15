LeBron James Calls For Confederate Statues To Come Down In A Fiery Response To Donald Trump

#Donald Trump #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
08.15.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

The tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend reignited the discourse over the issue of racial injustice in America and the sudden rise in the prevalence of public rallies and support for white supremacy movements. Donald Trump’s failure to respond to protesters being run over with a car, injuring 19 and killing one, by claiming the issue falls on “many sides” caused significant backlash and saw many back out of their support of the President, including Under Armour’s CEO.

On Tuesday, Trump once again spoke about the tragedy and doubled down on his “many sides” response by claiming that both sides deserved blame for the situation. It was one of his most disgusting press conferences to date as he offered a defense of many of those who were participating in a white supremacy rally held by neo-Nazis over the issue of confederate statues being torn down.

The backlash on social media was swift, and from the athletic realm, no one has been louder in their disappointment and disgust with the president’s handling of this tragedy than LeBron James, who responded again on Tuesday following Trump’s press conference.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCharlottesvilleCLEVELAND CAVALIERSdonald trumpLeBron James

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 6 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP