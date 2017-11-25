LeBron James’ Protest May Have Hurt Trump’s SoHo Hotel So Much That They Took His Name Off Of It

Turns out LeBron James‘ battles with Donald Trump may have sparked an exit from a prominent New York hotel for the Trump organization.

James has criticized Trump online and in the media a number of times over the last year, but his refusal to stay at his SoHo hotel has reportedly sparked a cascade of notable people and organizations also protesting Trump by finding other places to stay.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the SoHo Trump is likely to change its name next month amid a downturn in occupancy because people just don’t want to give Trump money.

