Turns out LeBron James‘ battles with Donald Trump may have sparked an exit from a prominent New York hotel for the Trump organization.
James has criticized Trump online and in the media a number of times over the last year, but his refusal to stay at his SoHo hotel has reportedly sparked a cascade of notable people and organizations also protesting Trump by finding other places to stay.
The New York Times reported Thursday that the SoHo Trump is likely to change its name next month amid a downturn in occupancy because people just don’t want to give Trump money.
Lmao or maybe the hotel is actually terrible and it’s easier to blame a bad investment on somebody else than accepting responsibility for shit choices.
Ha ha. Again, another act of stupidity. Trump licenses his names to outlets. Its how he makes his money. He doesn’t so much own chains of hotels, or buildings, but simply licenses his name to help attract clientele. In this case, agreed, it is back firing as people don’t want to associate themselves with Trump. Fair enough. Oddly enough, it’s not actually Trump taking a hit when people don’t use the services, as his licensing fee is usually a yearly fee, regardless of how much business the location makes. Of course, ANY of this could be researched yourselves if you chose to use the internet for things other than garbage lamestream media outlets and porn.
But that would take too much time away from not knowing how pronouns work. Seriously look at this:
“James has criticized Trump…but *his refusal to stay at his SoHo hotel* has reportedly sparked a cascade of …”
Is LeBron refusing to stay at a hotel he owns in SoHo? Is Trump refusing to stay at a SoHo hotel with his own name on it? Cue the UPROXX IS NOT JOURNALISM morons, but the articles should at least be legible.