Twitter/@_MarcusD2_

Draymond Green waited a full year to get back at LeBron James for his “Ultimate Warriors” shirt after last year’s NBA Finals, and on Thursday Green got his T-shirt retribution at the Warriors’ championship parade.

Green showed up in a shirt that said “Quickie” with the Larry O’Brien trophy and the Q in the same font as the Quicken Loans logo, which is the title sponsor of the Cavs’ arena. Green explained that he’d been thinking about what he’d wear all year since he saw James’ shirt and the subsequent Halloween party with the 3-1 tombstones, and admitted that he was absolutely petty for it.

Green and James are friends, despite their on-court battles, and James took to Instagram on Thursday to respond to Green’s shirt. James decided to fire back at green with a classic, corny joke response, going full Michael Scott with a “That’s what she said,” in reference to quickie.