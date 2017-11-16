Getty Image

Draymond Green doesn’t think Cleveland fans should be concerned quite yet, but he does notice a trend that is giving him pause. In an interview with USA Today Sports, Green pointed out that he thinks LeBron James is playing way too much. Seeing as how LeBron is leading the league in minutes per game at 38.1 per game while nearing his 33rd birthday, this is a fair point.

James can do it all, but it’d be much better for Cleveland’s long-term success going into the postseason if he didn’t have to. As it turns out, LeBron agrees with this assessment, too. He’s already hinted at his hopes that he’ll be able to rest more in the near future, noting that when Isaiah Thomas returns from hip injury, the point guard will be able to give LeBron a break on the offensive end for quarters or even games at a time.

After Cleveland took down Charlotte on Thursday night in a game where the four-time MVP played a team-high 37 minutes, LeBron was asked by Cleveland.com if he’s shouldering too much of the load like Draymond suggested.