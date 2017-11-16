LeBron James Agrees With Draymond Green’s Assessment That He’s Playing Too Much

#Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
11.16.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Draymond Green doesn’t think Cleveland fans should be concerned quite yet, but he does notice a trend that is giving him pause. In an interview with USA Today Sports, Green pointed out that he thinks LeBron James is playing way too much. Seeing as how LeBron is leading the league in minutes per game at 38.1 per game while nearing his 33rd birthday, this is a fair point.

James can do it all, but it’d be much better for Cleveland’s long-term success going into the postseason if he didn’t have to. As it turns out, LeBron agrees with this assessment, too. He’s already hinted at his hopes that he’ll be able to rest more in the near future, noting that when Isaiah Thomas returns from hip injury, the point guard will be able to give LeBron a break on the offensive end for quarters or even games at a time.

After Cleveland took down Charlotte on Thursday night in a game where the four-time MVP played a team-high 37 minutes, LeBron was asked by Cleveland.com if he’s shouldering too much of the load like Draymond suggested.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLeBron James

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP