01.02.17

Guarding LeBron James one-on-one is basically impossible. You’re probably either too big and slow, or too small and light, or simply not good enough. Double teaming him is helpful, and just about evens the odds for the defense. But he’s such a great passer and an undeniable force even then that LeBron still probably has the edge. But three defenders? That should be more than enough, right?

Wrong.

It only took LeBron two dribbles, a well-timed carry-over move, and a massive leap toward the rim to finish a one-on-three fast break against the Pelicans on Monday night. Dante Cunningham got the worst of it, being the unfortunate defender to chose to try and defend the rim as James threw down a thunderous one handed jam.

It all looked way easier than it had any business being, as Bron committed one of the cardinal sins of basketball by attacking on the break while he was outnumbered. Jrue Holiday foolishly attempted to swipe the ball away from James, which lead to the first great move, and rookie Buddy Hield simply watched as he couldn’t quite catch LeBron. Let’s face it: he probably wouldn’t have been able to do anything to him even if he did.

Maybe four guys will work next time.

