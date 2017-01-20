Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

LeBron James, even at the age of 32, is still a phenomenal athlete and that really isn’t up for debate. However, if there was any doubt, the Phoenix Suns would surely vouch for his explosiveness after what took place on Thursday evening.

In the first half, James took the ball on a fast break with the head of steam and, as usual, the rest was history. Rookie forward Dragan Bender elected to try to contest what appeared to be a sure-fire dunk from James and he was wildly unsuccessful as the freight train blew past him with haste on the way to the rim. With that said, LeBron was just getting started.