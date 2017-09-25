USA TODAY Sports

When news of Dwyane Wade completing a buyout with the Bulls dropped on Sunday night the immediate reaction was to think about where the veteran shooting guard will sign now that he’s a free agent. Chicago will now tank and has ridded its roster of most every veteran as the Bulls look to swipe the top pick in the draft to begin the rebuilding process.

For Wade, it puts an end to a failed experiment of going back to his hometown, where things simply didn’t work out on the court. Now, he has to choose between a myriad of contenders hoping to ink him to a minimum deal to bolster their roster and try to inch ever closer to the Warriors.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Wade will likely be choosing between four teams, as the Thunder, Spurs, Heat, and Cavaliers will all make strong pushes, with Cleveland as the favorite.

That’s because of the presence of LeBron James, Wade’s good friend and former running mate in Miami. While James and Wade have insisted this summer has just been them hanging out just to hang out, now that Wade is a free agent, James isn’t hiding his desire to have him land in Cleveland, as his Instagram activity indicates.