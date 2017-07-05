Getty Image

Chris Bosh was an integral part of back-to-back NBA championships with the Miami Heat and, as a result, he is beloved by that fan base. Unfortunately, Bosh is not able to play due an ongoing issue with blood clots and much has been made about the way that the Heat organization has been able to emerge from salary cap issues created by the former All-Star’s contract.

On Tuesday, word broke that Miami would officially waive Bosh and, in a nice and highly appropriate move, retire his No. 1 uniform for the future. That move was met with almost universal approval around the NBA world and that included two very famous former teammates.

First, Dwyane Wade sent his love.

Then, LeBron James weighed in to “salute” his former teammate and close friend.