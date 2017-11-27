LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Demand ‘Answers’ For Why Memphis Fired David Fizdale

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #LeBron James
11.27.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

The Memphis Grizzlies have lost eight games in a row and 11 of their last 13 after a scorching hot 5-1 start to the season. What started as a little skid was compounded by an Achilles injury to star point guard Mike Conley and turned into a full on losing streak.

The most recent loss came to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in which Marc Gasol watched the entire fourth quarter from the bench, and voiced his displeasure with that decision after the game. On Monday, the Grizzlies announced coach David Fizdale had been fired in a stunning move.

Fizdale led the Grizzlies to the 7-seed in the West last year and he was a beloved assistant in Miami from 2008-2016 before he was hired in Memphis. Among the players that remain fiercely loyal to Fizdale are current Cavs stars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, who took to Twitter after his firing became public to note their anger and demand answers for why he was fired.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James
TAGSDWYANE WADELeBron JamesMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMIAMI HEAT

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP