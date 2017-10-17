Getty Image

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade might have the most famous friendship in the NBA. Dating back to when the pair were going through the pre-draft process leading up to the 2003 NBA Draft, James and Wade have been tight throughout their careers.

It’s led to the two of them teaming up twice — first, James joined Wade in Miami to form a superteam that won a pair of championships. After James left the team to return to Cleveland and Wade spent a few years in Miami and Chicago, the duo reunited again this season as members of the Cavaliers.

Prior to the start of the season, James and Wade sat down with Rachel Nichols of ESPN to discuss their friendship. They spoke on how it began — it involves James skipping Wade in line during the pre-draft process, which Wade gave him a hard time about — and how losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 Finals was a big moment for their relationship.