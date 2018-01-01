LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Are Very Excited About Isaiah Thomas’ Upcoming Cavs Debut

01.01.18

The day the Cleveland Cavaliers have been so patiently waiting for is finally on the horizon. Isaiah Thomas has an official date to make his debut for the team, as the dynamic point guard will take the floor for the first time this season when Cleveland plays Portland on Tuesday night.

It’s a shot in the arm for a Cavaliers team that already has one of the most potent offenses in the NBA, plus with how the squad’s point guard depth chart has been in a minor state of turmoil this season, getting an All-Star to run the show is a massive boost.

Understandably, the news of his return was met with some excitement among his new teammates. Most notably, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were stoked that they know when Thomas will suit up alongside the two of them.

