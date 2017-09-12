LeBron James Says ‘It Just Feels Different’ When He’s On The Court With Dwyane Wade

#Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Chicago Bulls
09.12.17 38 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade aren’t teammates anymore, but there’s a lot of talk that they’d like to be again someday. James famously joined Wade in Miami to make four straight NBA Finals, winning two of them.

The two are close friends, but when James has moved on to Cleveland and Wade left Miami for Chicago, the two were set up to be friendly rivals in the Eastern Conference. Problem is, Chicago fell off a cliff and have hit the reset button, leaving only Wade behind on a roster that’s ripe for rebuild.

With talk of a buyout swirling around Wade in Chicago, there’s speculation that the guard wants to play with James in Cleveland. And every time the two are seen together that speculation grows. On Monday night, James posted a video to Instagram of the two NBA stars working out together.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDWYANE WADELeBron James

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 hours ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 5 days ago 14 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 7 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP