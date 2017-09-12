Getty Image

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade aren’t teammates anymore, but there’s a lot of talk that they’d like to be again someday. James famously joined Wade in Miami to make four straight NBA Finals, winning two of them.

The two are close friends, but when James has moved on to Cleveland and Wade left Miami for Chicago, the two were set up to be friendly rivals in the Eastern Conference. Problem is, Chicago fell off a cliff and have hit the reset button, leaving only Wade behind on a roster that’s ripe for rebuild.

With talk of a buyout swirling around Wade in Chicago, there’s speculation that the guard wants to play with James in Cleveland. And every time the two are seen together that speculation grows. On Monday night, James posted a video to Instagram of the two NBA stars working out together.