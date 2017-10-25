Getty Image

Markelle Fultz isn’t the only NBA player who had to retool their game due to injury over the offseason. LeBron James just happens to have found a lot more success with a new shot that Fultz has had so far.

While the first overall pick for the Philadelphia 76ers is heading to the bench to let his shoulder heal, the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft has actually improved his shot early this season.

James told ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin he injured his elbow during the offseason, but rather that stop training he just started shooting a different way.