The Reporter Claiming LeBron Is Leaving Doubled Down And Says Reps Will Lie To Protect James’ Image

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
08.17.17 20 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James‘ looming free agency is a huge deal. It’s the kind of move that could potentially shift the balance of power in the NBA, and it’s so important that the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly letting LeBron’s potential free agency impact the way they approach a potential trade involving Kyrie Irving.

But according to Chris Sheridan, there’s one team we can cross off of the list of having a chance at signing LeBron if he hits the open market: the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sheridan claimed that LeBron is 100 percent leaving Cleveland next offseason, a claim that was shot down by someone who spoke to LeBron’s inner circle.

Sheridan took to Twitter on Thursday and addressed the report, saying that there’s a reason people close to LeBron would say he was inaccurate.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP