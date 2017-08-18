Getty Image

LeBron James‘ looming free agency is a huge deal. It’s the kind of move that could potentially shift the balance of power in the NBA, and it’s so important that the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly letting LeBron’s potential free agency impact the way they approach a potential trade involving Kyrie Irving.

But according to Chris Sheridan, there’s one team we can cross off of the list of having a chance at signing LeBron if he hits the open market: the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sheridan claimed that LeBron is 100 percent leaving Cleveland next offseason, a claim that was shot down by someone who spoke to LeBron’s inner circle.

Sheridan took to Twitter on Thursday and addressed the report, saying that there’s a reason people close to LeBron would say he was inaccurate.