LeBron James Earned His First Career Ejection Arguing A Third Quarter Call Against The Heat

#Miami Heat #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
11.28.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is known for keeping his emotions in check on the basketball court, but on Tuesday night, things boiled over and the Cleveland Cavaliers star got tossed from the team’s game against the Miami Heat. It was an historic moment for LeBron, as it was the first time during his NBA career that he got ejected from a game.

LeBron appeared to be upset with a no-call while the Cavs were up by 23 points. He started chirping towards a ref, who T’d him up and sent him into the locker room.

Here is a video of the incident, which doesn’t quite show him losing his cool at first, but once the camera angle changes, you can see him punching the air and getting into an official’s face.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesMIAMI HEAT

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP