LeBron James is known for keeping his emotions in check on the basketball court, but on Tuesday night, things boiled over and the Cleveland Cavaliers star got tossed from the team’s game against the Miami Heat. It was an historic moment for LeBron, as it was the first time during his NBA career that he got ejected from a game.

LeBron appeared to be upset with a no-call while the Cavs were up by 23 points. He started chirping towards a ref, who T’d him up and sent him into the locker room.

Here is a video of the incident, which doesn’t quite show him losing his cool at first, but once the camera angle changes, you can see him punching the air and getting into an official’s face.