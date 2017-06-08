Getty Image

LeBron James is seemingly out of answers when it comes to the 2017 NBA Finals and how to defeat the Golden State Warriors but, in general, things are going fairly well in his life. After all, James is considered (at least by many) as the best basketball player in the universe and he has been the biggest name in the sport for the great majority of his lengthy professional career. With all of that massive success behind him and a bright future ahead, James is in a sweet spot with regards to reflection and he displayed some of that in a recent video for Uninterrupted.

The video was shot with James in the barbershop and he got a blast from the past when he was shown the Air Zoom Generation, his first signature shoe. All the memories of that first shoe, from when he was 18 years old, came flooding back to James as he reminisced about what it was like for him back in 2003 when the shoe was released and he got his first pair sent to him while on the road.