LeBron James is entering season 15 in the NBA, and there are few signs that he’s reaching the tail end of his career. How long James intends to play is anybody’s guess, but as time passes ever so slowly and we all continue to age, the possibility looms larger that another family member might join the NBA before he’s done playing.

James is the cover story in next month’s issue of GQ, and he gave a number of great quotes in the piece, but none were funnier than what he said about potentially playing his son, LeBron James Jr. in the NBA.

LeBron was asked how long he thinks he can play in the league, and if he would keep playing even if he weren’t at the elite level he currently plays at.

“I know I won’t be able to play at this level forever,” he said. “But to be washed and play… I don’t know if I can play washed.”