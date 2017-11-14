Frank Ntilikina And Enes Kanter Both Tried Getting Into It With LeBron James

#LeBron James #New York Knicks #Cleveland Cavaliers
11.13.17 46 mins ago

Twitter/@vineydelnegro

It’s been a very interesting start to the week for LeBron James, even by his normal standards of news-making. The best basketball player on the planet is in New York to take on the Knicks on Monday evening and, before tip-off, there were numerous stories including two referencing rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina and veteran big man Enes Kanter.

On Monday, James took a shot at Phil Jackson through the prism of the selection of Ntilikina and, even if King James made it clear that it wasn’t a negative reference to the young point guard, that provided some interesting fodder. Then, LeBron made it clear that he was tired of Kanter always having something to say and that was all before the game even arrived.

Seemingly on cue, James and Ntilikina were tangled up a bit in the first half and it was Kanter that came to the defense of the youngster.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#New York Knicks#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSEnes Kanterfrank ntilikinaLeBron JamesNEW YORK KNICKS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP