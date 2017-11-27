LeBron James’ High School Teammate Called Him To Vouch For Frank Ntilikina Amid Mini-Feud

11.27.17 1 hour ago

LeBron James is never afraid to speak his mind or send a verbal jab or two someone’s way when he feels it appropriate. Sometimes, that means calling the president “U bum” on Twitter. Other times, it’s taking a shot at Phil Jackson by saying Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. should be on the Knicks after the Cavs faced Smith and Dallas.

That comment had the unintended effect of being seen as a slight against Knicks rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina, who was selected over Smith in last summer’s draft. Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter were quick to come to their young point guard’s side, and with the Cavs in town the next night, LeBron found himself explaining the misunderstanding of his comment. James said he just wanted it to be a joke at Phil Jackson’s expense and didn’t intend for it to be a knock on Ntilikina.

James also said he didn’t even really know much about Ntilikina, but that he had an old friend who played with him in France tell him he’s good. That old friend happens to be his high school teammate Romeo Travis, who was quick to call LeBron about the situation to try and clear things up.

