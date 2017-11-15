Getty Image

A lot was made of LeBron James‘ approach to the NBA’s free agency period in 2017. He’s known for being active and trying to recruit talent to join him in his pursuit of a title, but during this past summer, LeBron was reportedly sitting on the sidelines. Seeing as how it was his final summer before he becomes a free agent in 2018, it made some turn their heads.

As it turns out, LeBron tried to get at least one player to become a Cavalier. It did not work, though, as the player in question turned down King James’ advances with the hopes of becoming an elite player elsewhere.

The Orlando Magic agreed to a three-year deal worth a reported $20 million with Jonathon Simmons over the summer. Simmons was a G-League player who joined San Antonio, flashed some skills, and turned that into a very respectable payday in Orlando.