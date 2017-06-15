LeBron James’ Most Likely Free Agent Destination Outside of Cleveland Is Reportedly L.A.

06.14.17 21 mins ago

After losing to the monolithic Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, questions abound for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the formidable assembly of talent in the Bay Area that appears poised to dominant the league for years to come, the Cavs now face the Himalayan task of trying to reconstruct their roster so that they are even capable of competing against them.

This series showed that even with huge efforts from LeBron and Kyrie Irving, the Cavs need more. The obvious starting point for many is Kevin Love, and whether Cleveland could make a trade to land an upgrade in terms of how they matchup with Golden State.

But an even larger and more terrifying question looms on the horizon for Cleveland: the apparently very real possibility that LeBron might leave again and ply his wares someplace else. On a recent episode of The Vertical Podcast with Woj, Adrian Wojnarowski reportedly believes that LeBron could very well end up in Los Angeles when he can opt out of his current contract next summer (h/t to Dan Feldman of PBT for the transcript).

