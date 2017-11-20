Getty Image

Using some kind of a distraction technique while the opposing team is at the free throw line has been a common NBA occurrence throughout the league’s history. You’ll often hear players scream something, or flail their arms awkwardly, but I’m quickly reminded of my own personal favorite free throw distraction attempt that comes courtesy of then-Sacramento Kings center, DeMarcus Cousins.

In an attempt to make the Golden State Warriors miss a pair of free throws, Cousins pretended to choke himself as if to say the Warriors were choking, or would choke, and hopefully force another missed free throw due to his mind games. Cousins was fined for the gesture, but we’ve still got this tremendous footage in remembrance of the moment. Bless you, rookie Cousins.