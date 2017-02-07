The Super Slo-Mo Of LeBron’s Unbelievable Game-Tying Three-Pointer Is Mesmerizing

#LeBron James
02.07.17 31 mins ago

USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James put together his most impressive performance of the season on Monday evening and the Cleveland Cavaliers needed every bit of it. The reigning NBA Finals MVP exploded for 32 points, 17 assists (a season high), and seven rebounds in a 140-135 overtime victory over the red-hot Washington Wizards.

However, he saved his most impressive moment for the biggest spot of the game, executing a mesmerizing game-tying three-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining in regulation.

The play has been dissected from nearly every angle but slow-motion replay provides perhaps the best view of just how ridiculous the execution was in order to make it happen. First, Kevin Love’s outlet pass was utterly flawless, as the All-Star forward (who happens to be embroiled in trade speculation) lived up to his reputation as the best in the world at the play with a perfect toss.

From there, it was all LeBron being LeBron.

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKEVIN LOVELeBron JamesWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP