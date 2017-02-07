USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James put together his most impressive performance of the season on Monday evening and the Cleveland Cavaliers needed every bit of it. The reigning NBA Finals MVP exploded for 32 points, 17 assists (a season high), and seven rebounds in a 140-135 overtime victory over the red-hot Washington Wizards.

However, he saved his most impressive moment for the biggest spot of the game, executing a mesmerizing game-tying three-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining in regulation.

The play has been dissected from nearly every angle but slow-motion replay provides perhaps the best view of just how ridiculous the execution was in order to make it happen. First, Kevin Love’s outlet pass was utterly flawless, as the All-Star forward (who happens to be embroiled in trade speculation) lived up to his reputation as the best in the world at the play with a perfect toss.

From there, it was all LeBron being LeBron.