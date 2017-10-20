Getty Image

The Eastern Conference lost a few of its top stars this summer as part of the great arms race in the West, as teams try to combat the Warriors. Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, and Jimmy Butler all migrated to the Western Conference, leaving a bit of a vacuum of star power in the East.

In response to the star balance becoming even more dramatic, the NBA changed up the All-Star Game format to eliminate the East vs. West and instead go with captains drafting teams from the full pool of All-Stars from both conferences. That figures to help avoid any disastrous mismatches in the All-Star Game, but for fans in the East hoping to see the best in the world come through their hometown arena this season, the visits will be far more limited as West teams only visit each East team once a year.

Beyond LeBron James, there’s now a general absence of an established superstar in the East, but that’s not to say there aren’t some budding stars capable of filling that void. John Wall has begun his statement season in Washington as he looks to stake his claim to a spot in the argument of the league’s elite point guards, while Kyrie Irving is now “the man” in Boston with a chance to prove himself as well. However, the heir apparent to James in the East whenever the King decides to either take his talents West or simply retire in the future is Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks’ forward emerged as an All-Star last year and was a trendy MVP pick this offseason. In the opener, Antetokounmpo showed why he was getting MVP buzz by dropping 37 points and 13 points on the Celtics in a Bucks win. On Friday night, the past, present, and future of Eastern Conference megastars will meet in Milwaukee as the Cavs take on the Bucks, and LeBron James has certainly taken notice of his new star competition in the division and conference.