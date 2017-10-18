LeBron James And Isaiah Thomas Went Into The Locker Room To Check On Gordon Hayward After His Leg Injury

#NBA Tipoff #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
10.17.17 32 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA world got a collective punch to the gut on Tuesday night as an established superstar went down with a gruesome injury. During the league’s season opener between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, new Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered a fractured left ankle. It was the kind of thing that made the entire game stop, Quicken Loans Arena fall silent, and the Cavs’ bench run away so they didn’t have to look at what happened.

Hayward was taken off the floor on a stretcher, brought into the back, and eventually moved from the Cavs’ locker room to the Celtics’ locker room. But before that happened, a few members of the Cavaliers made it a point to show Hayward some love.

After the first half ended, both LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas went to the back to check on Hayward.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGordon HaywardISAIAH THOMASLeBron JamesNBA Tipoff

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 6 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP