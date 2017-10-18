Getty Image

The NBA world got a collective punch to the gut on Tuesday night as an established superstar went down with a gruesome injury. During the league’s season opener between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, new Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered a fractured left ankle. It was the kind of thing that made the entire game stop, Quicken Loans Arena fall silent, and the Cavs’ bench run away so they didn’t have to look at what happened.

Hayward was taken off the floor on a stretcher, brought into the back, and eventually moved from the Cavs’ locker room to the Celtics’ locker room. But before that happened, a few members of the Cavaliers made it a point to show Hayward some love.

After the first half ended, both LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas went to the back to check on Hayward.