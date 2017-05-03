@PDCavsInsider on Twitter

Everyone in Cleveland loves LeBron James again, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t forgotten the slights he received when he left town the first time. Case in point: LeBron is officially the most unwilling beer spokesman in the Great Lakes region. Remember when the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar grabbed a bottle of beer during Game One of the Eastern Conference on Monday night? James later joked that had it been a glass of wine, he might have actually taken a sip on the court.

That’s because LeBron isn’t much of a beer guy, but the company that makes Dortmunder Gold — Cleveland-based Great Lakes Brewing — thought to take advantage of the viral advertising with a bit of a promotion.

In a since-deleted tweet, Great Lakes advertised $1 off pints of Dortmunder Gold at its pub. It featured a cutout image of LeBron with beer in hand, which a photographed quite a few times on Monday night. The company later tweeted out — and deleted — said image later.