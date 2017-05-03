Craziest Statistical Firsts Of The 2016-2017 Season

Everyone in Cleveland loves LeBron James again, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t forgotten the slights he received when he left town the first time. Case in point: LeBron is officially the most unwilling beer spokesman in the Great Lakes region. Remember when the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar grabbed a bottle of beer during Game One of the Eastern Conference on Monday night? James later joked that had it been a glass of wine, he might have actually taken a sip on the court.

That’s because LeBron isn’t much of a beer guy, but the company that makes Dortmunder Gold — Cleveland-based Great Lakes Brewing — thought to take advantage of the viral advertising with a bit of a promotion.

In a since-deleted tweet, Great Lakes advertised $1 off pints of Dortmunder Gold at its pub. It featured a cutout image of LeBron with beer in hand, which a photographed quite a few times on Monday night. The company later tweeted out — and deleted — said image later.

